[SBS Star] Han Ji Min Cherishes the Memory of the Deceased at the Ceremony of Memorial Day

Actress Han Ji Min joined the sacred ceremony of Korea's Memorial Day and presented a poem to cherish the memory of the deceased who had served in the country's armed forces.On June 6, the 63rd ceremony of Korea's Memorial Day was held in Daejeon National Cemetery.From the honorary ceremony, several Korean celebrities joined to express gratitude for the deceased, and Han Ji Min presented a poem as a representative of the participants.At the ceremony, Han Ji Min read the poem 'Let Us All be Green Peace' (literal translation) by poet Lee Hae-in and humbly cherished the memory of the ones at the cemetery.Han Ji Min's respectful and serene attitude with the poem has gained attention from the public.(SBS Star)