SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Oldest Boy Group Members Who Look the Youngest!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] The Oldest Boy Group Members Who Look the Youngest!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.06.05 18:26 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Oldest Boy Group Members Who Look the Youngest!
When you watch shows or dramas, a good-looking guy sometimes suddenly gets right into your heart.

The next step that you take is probably searching some information about the celebrity online.

Were you ever surprised by the age of that celebrity when you searched about him?
 
There are actually a number of boy group members who look the youngest despite being the oldest of their groups.

Let's take a look at these idol group members who look like they are the youngest members!

1. JIN from BTS

Born on December 4, 1992, making JIN 25.The oldest idol group members2. XIUMIN from EXO

XIUMIN was born on March 26, 1990. He has turned 28 about two months ago.The oldest idol group members3. ONEW from SHINee

ONEW was born on December 14, 1989. He is also 28 years old.The oldest idol group members4. JINU from WINNER

JINU's birthday is September 26, 1991. JINU is currently 26 years old.The oldest idol group members5. Yoon Du Jun from Highlight

Yoon Du Jun was born on July 4, 1989, and he will soon turn 29.The oldest idol group members6. Kim Sung Kyu from INFINITE

Kim Sung Kyu was born in 1989 as well, but he was born a couple of months before Yoon Du Jun on April 28. He has recently turned 29.The oldest idol group members(Lee Narin, Credit= 'shinee' 'ifnt7' 'OfficialYGWINNER' Facebook, 'exo' Official Website, 'weareoneEXO' Twitter, 'dlstmxkakwldrl' 'beeeestdjdjdj' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
선거방송의 강자

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호