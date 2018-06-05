[SBS Star] The Oldest Boy Group Members Who Look the Youngest!

When you watch shows or dramas, a good-looking guy sometimes suddenly gets right into your heart.The next step that you take is probably searching some information about the celebrity online.Were you ever surprised by the age of that celebrity when you searched about him?There are actually a number of boy group members who look the youngest despite being the oldest of their groups.Let's take a look at these idol group members who look like they are the youngest members!Born on December 4, 1992, making JIN 25.XIUMIN was born on March 26, 1990. He has turned 28 about two months ago.ONEW was born on December 14, 1989. He is also 28 years old.JINU's birthday is September 26, 1991. JINU is currently 26 years old.Yoon Du Jun was born on July 4, 1989, and he will soon turn 29.Kim Sung Kyu was born in 1989 as well, but he was born a couple of months before Yoon Du Jun on April 28. He has recently turned 29.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'shinee' 'ifnt7' 'OfficialYGWINNER' Facebook, 'exo' Official Website, 'weareoneEXO' Twitter, 'dlstmxkakwldrl' 'beeeestdjdjdj' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)