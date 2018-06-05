[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon Says He Is Working Out to Show His Abs to Fans

K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Park Ji Hoon said he is working out to surprisingly reveal his abs to his fans one day.On June 5, five members of Wanna One―Lee Dae Hwi, Ong Seong Wu, Bae Jin Young, Park Ji Hoon, and Lai Kuan Lin made a guest appearance on SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time'.During the talk, one of the listeners asked, "Who will be the next member to reveal abs after Hwang Min Hyun?".A few days ago, another Wanna One member Hwang Min Hyun surprised his fans with a shirtless solo performance during the group's concert.In response to the listener's question, Park Ji Hoon raised his hand, smiling shyly.Bae Jin Young said, "Ji Hoon started working out since yesterday in order to reveal his abs one day."Park Ji Hoon commented, "It's something that I have to work on very hard. I'm planning to surprise our fans with it. I won't say where I'm going to reveal my abs, but I'll do it without giving a notice in advance."Meanwhile, Wanna One has unveiled its special album '1÷χ=1 (UNDIVIDED)' on June 4, and it is scheduled to have world tour 'ONE: THE WORLD' after holding two weeks of promotion in Korea.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook, '1077power' Instagram)(SBS Star)