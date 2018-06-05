[SBS Star] 2PM TAECYEON Reminds People that He is Almost Done with Military Service!

TAECYEON from K-pop boy group 2PM left a message and reminded people that only a year is left for his military duty.On June 2, he left a message on his social media account, saying, "Wow, it's been 9 months since I was enlisted. Now, it's the 10th month."He continued, "Only a year's left. Okay, the end's coming soon. I will be out from the army."TAECYEON left a message full of excitement, "I will see comments that say 'When did TAECYEON go to the army?' haha."TAECYEON added, "People will also ask me, 'You have days off from the army again?'."He wrapped up his comment with bright attitude, "I will do well for the remaining days in the army."2PM's member CHANSUNG responded to TAECYEON's post, saying, "Hyung. I thought a different person wrote the comment."TAECYEON joined the army last September, on the day of 2PM's 9th debut anniversary.He is currently serving his military duty as an assistant instructor of the 9th Division Recruit Training Center in Gyeonggi-do.TAECYEON is expected to be discharged from the duty in June 2019.(Credit= 'taeccool' Twitter, Online Community, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)