[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Says His Activities as a Solo Artist is for BIGBANG

SEUNGRI from K-pop boy group BIGBANG revealed his thoughts for the group and members from a radio show.On June 4 episode of KBS' COOL FM radio show 'Turn Up the Volume', SEUNGRI joined as the guest of the day.From the episode, SEUNGRI released the stories of his nickname 'The Great SEUNGRI' and life as a solo artist.He said, "I don't know from when, but I've been called as 'The Great SEUNGRI' in recent days. I mean, it feels good to be called with the title."In the aftermath of releasing this amusing behind story of his nickname, SEUNGRI honestly revealed feelings for his group.He said, "You know, my solo album is scheduled to be released in July. I'm taking the third turn from my agency after K-pop boy group iKON and girl group BLACKPINK release their albums."He continued, "Of course, If the result is poor, I would never get another chance to release a solo album. You know that YG Entertainment doesn't let its artists release their albums often."SEUNGRI noted, "Because the other members of BIGBANG are currently serving their military duties, I've tried my best to be on screen for our group."He mentioned the members again, "I'm not used to getting attention from the public as a solo artist because I'm the member of BIGBANG. I think it's the best moment when I am with my members. Now, I'm a bit lonely."SEUNGRI emphasized, "I'm holding various activities as a solo artist because I don't want our fans to notice the absence of other members. I want to release BIGBANG's albums as soon as possible."SEUNGRI's love for his group was clearly shown with his last comment, saying, "I'm releasing an album to highlight BIGBANG's distinctive colors as an artist. If I do bad, people will criticize other members. So I should do well!".The public responded to SEUNGRI's mature attitude, "He touched our hearts with sincere confession.", "SEUNGRI, you're amazing!", and many more.(Credit= KBS Turn Up the Volume, 'seungriseyo' Instagram)(SBS Star)