[SBS Star] SUNMI Honestly Talks About How Lost She Felt Before 'Gashina'

K-pop artist SUNMI revealed that she felt lost before her hit song 'Gashina', which was released in August 2017.On June 5, a magazine 'HIGH CUT' released photos of SUNMI from her recent photo shoot as well as her interview.In these photos, SUNMI wears the kind of makeup that matches the beginning of summer by putting a special emphasis on her lips with red, orange, coral, and hot pink lipsticks.During the interview, SUNMI opened up her feelings regarding her career as a singer.SUNMI said, "Even after promoting as girl group Wonder Girls, and releasing solo albums, I wasn't able to find my true self. I felt lost."The singer continued, "After I left my former management agency JYP Entertainment last January, I spent a lot of time thinking about myself. That was when I started 'fangirling' myself."She added, "After doing that, I realized that I was trapped within myself, because I was worried that people wouldn't like me doing this or that, and they would make negative comments about me. That hit me really hard."Lastly, she said, "Right before I returned with 'Gashina', I began to accept the reality that there are some people in this world who don't even like Michael Jackson, Prince, and Beyoncé. Then, I think my confidence was shown through the music video and performance on stage."Currently, SUNMI appears on JTBC4's reality show 'Secret Sister' (literal translation) with SEULGI from Red Velvet.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'highcutstar' Instagram)(SBS Star)