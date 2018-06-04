[Exclusive Interview] BTS to Join SBS' Prime Time News (Eng Sub)

2013

Hot Debut with 'NO MORE DREAM'

Winning Rookie Awards



2014

First Exclusive Concert

Fan Club ARMY's Official Recruitment



2015

Entering Billboard with 'DOPE'

First Music Show Win with 'I NEED YOU'



2016

Winning 'Artist of the Year' Award at MAMA



2017

'MIC DROP' Marks #28 on Billboard's Hot 100

American TV Show Appearance



2018

#1 on Billboard 200 with 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear'

Enters Hot 100 as #10 with 'FAKE LOVE'





앵커



네 SBS 뉴스 센터가 지금 막 술렁이고 있습니다.

The SBS News Center is stirred up right now.



뉴스 재미없다고 자기 방에 들어간 아들 딸 계시면 지금 빨리 불러오셔야 되겠습니다.

If you have a son or a daughter in their rooms who think news is boring, I think you should bring them back in a hurry.



미국 빌보드 차트까지 점령한 대한민국의 일곱 청년들이 바로 지금 여기에 나와 있습니다.

The seven Korean boys who dominated Billboard charts are joining us at our studio.



BTS, 방탄소년단입니다!

Please welcome, BTS!





방탄소년단



둘 셋, 방! 탄!

Two three, Bang! Tan!



안녕하세요, 방탄소년단입니다.

Hello, we are BTS.





앵커



어서 오세요. 40대 아저씨가 듣기에도 이번에 나온 노래 'FAKE LOVE'가 너무 좋아요

Welcome. I really enjoyed listening to your latest track 'FAKE LOVE'.



앨범 차트에서 1위를 했어요. 소감 어땠는지 누가 이야기해줄까요?

The album marked #1 on Billboard's album chart. Who can share your thoughts on this?



[빌보드 차트 앨범 1위 소감은]

[Marking #1 on Billboard 200 chart]





정국

JUNGKOOK｜BTS



처음 1위라는 소식을 듣고 나서는 솔직히 실감이 안 났었어요.

When we first heard the news that we became #1, we honestly couldn't believe it.



그런데 주위에서 많은 분들이 축하를 해 주시고 좋은 말씀을 많이 해주셔서 조금씩 실감이 나고 있는 것 같고,

But many people around us congratulated us and said so many good words to us, we are slowly but surely feeling that it's real.



그 이름에 걸맞게 앞으로 더 많은 노력을 할 거고 더 성장을 하려고 노력할 겁니다.

To live up to the title, we will work even harder to grow.





앵커



빌보드 시상식 끝나고 애프터파티엔 가지 않고 멤버들끼리 조용하게 시간을 보냈다고요? 왜 그런 겁니까?

I heard that you didn't attend 2018 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) after party, and spend your own time after the awards ceremony. Why was that?



[시상식 후 뒤풀이 왜 안 갔나?]

[Instead of BBMAs' after party...]





제이홉

J-HOPE｜BTS



사실 매 앨범 활동 때마다 그리고 시상식에서 좋은 성과를 이뤘을 때마다

Actually, every time we release a new album, or every time we achieve good results from various awards,



가장 먼저 그 기쁜 마음을 공유를 했던 게 팬 여러분들인 것 같아요.

we want to share the happiest moments first with our fans.



그래서 라이브 방송을 통해서 저희들만의 애프터파티 방식으로 팬 여러분들이랑 즐겼던 것 같습니다.

That's why we decided to have our own 'after party' by hosting a live stream for our fans.





앵커



빌보드에서 세계적인 스타들이 막 사진 찍자고 하잖아요.

During the awards ceremony, world-famous artists came up to you and took photos with you.



존 레전드 같은 사람도 막 사진 찍자고 하고.

Like John Legend came to take a photo with you.



그때 기분이 어땠어요?

How did that feel?



[세계적인 가수들도 'BTS' 팬이라는데]

[World artists = ARMY?]





진

JIN｜BTS



저희가 지금 2년째 빌보드에 다녀왔는데요

We have been to Billboard Music Awards for 2 years,



그러다 보니까 조금 이렇게 친분도 생기고

so we built up some acquaintance with some artists.



그리고 정말 저희가 TV나 인터넷으로만 보던 분들이 같이 사진 찍자고 하고 작업 같이 하자고 먼저 다가오시는데 신기하기도 하고 굉장히 영광스러웠습니다.

When the artists we only saw on TV shows or the Internet approached us for photos and suggesting collaborations, it felt surreal and very honored.





앵커



영상을 보면 전 세계 인종 나이 관계없이 여러 분들이 따라 부르잖아요.

When you perform, many people sing along to your songs regardless of their race or age.



그때 기분이 어때요?

How do you feel then?





지민

JIMIN｜BTS



사실 그 팬분들이 노래해주시는 모습을 보는 게 제가 제일 행복하다고 느끼는 순간 중 하나인 것 같아요.

Seeing our fans singing along to our songs is one of the moments when I feel the happiest.



지금 여기서 이렇게 저희를 위해서 노래를 불러주시는 분들에게는

최선을 다해서 우리의 모습을 다 보여줘야 되겠다 하는 생각을 항상 하게 되는 것 같아요.

When we see fans singing along to our songs, we always think and feel that we must do our best during our performance.





앵커



외국 노래를 한글 글씨를 써서 배웠어요.

We used to learn the way to sing foreign songs by writing the lyrics down in Korean.



지금은 오히려 우리 가사를 영어로 표기를 해서 막 해주고 있고 꿈같은 경우 보니까 'kkum' 이런 식으로 표현을 해서

But now, Korean songs are Romanized. For instance, the Korean word for 'dream' is written as 'kkum' in English.



한글을 알리는 데에 있어 굉장히 많은 역할을 하는 것 같은데 어떻게 보세요?

BTS seems to play a big role in letting the world know about Hangul, the Korean Alphabet. How do you feel about that?



[노래로 한국어를 세상에 알린다?]

[BTS spreading Korean with its music?]



뷔

V｜BTS



그게 아무래도 보시면 영상을 보시면 저희 아미 분들이 만들어주신 영상이거든요.

When you watch those videos, they are made by ARMY.



저는 엄청 놀란 게 이런 영상 덕분에 전 세계에 계신 저희 아미 분들이 언어나 지역을 넘어서 소통이 가능한 것 같고

Due to videos like that, ARMY around the world can communicate with each other even though they don't speak the same language nor live in the same country.



저희를 더 좋아하게 만들어 주시는 것 같습니다.

I also believe that those videos make our fans to like us more.





앵커



방탄소년단의 노래를 보면 사회현상에 대해서 얘기를 하는 것도 많은 것 같은데, 우리 슈가씨가 이런 사회 현상에 대해서 굉장히 관심이 많다고 알려져 있는데...

There are a lot of BTS' songs that deal with different social issues. It is widely known that SUGA is highly interested in this area.



['청년의 고민'을 가사에 담는데]

[BTS writes about young people's concerns in the lyrics]



슈가

SUGA｜BTS



관심이 많을뿐더러 저희가 이제 음악을 시작을 하고 사람들한테 항상 하고 싶었던 이야기는 이 현세대와 지금 이 현세대를 살아가고 있는 사람들의 생각과 메시지들을 많이 이야기하고 싶었어요.

I am very interested. After we started doing music, we wanted to deliver a message to our listeners.

We wanted to talk about our society and the views that people have.



그게 저희들의 역할이라고 생각을 했고 많은 분들이 관심을 많이 가져주시고 그리고 거기에 대해서 용기와 힘들 얻어 가시는 것에 저희도 용기와 힘을 얻어가서,

We thought that was our role, and we get great energy by seeing many people getting energy from listening to our songs.



참 이 일을 하기 너무 행복하다. 영광이다. 축복이다라는 생각을 많이 하게 되는 것 같아요.

We really feel content being singers, and we honestly feel happy, honored, and blessed.



RM

RM｜BTS



저희가 어떤 화두를 던지고 같이 나눠보고 싶은 이야기가 있어요. 음악으로 퍼포먼스로.

There is a topic that we would like to share with everyone through our music and performance.



그래서 저희가 지금 진행하고 있는 모든 시리즈의 타이틀이 'LOVE YOURSELF'라는 타이틀입니다.

That is why we are doing a series titled, 'LOVE YOURSELF'.



스스로를 사랑하는 게 어떤 것인지. 또 사랑은 어떤 것인지.

It is to question yourself what loving yourself really is, and what love really means.



많이 나눠보고 싶은 그런 마음으로 저희가 음악을 만들고 퍼포먼스를 하고 있다는 점을 알아주시면 영광이겠습니다.

It would be nice if you could remember that we make music and perform thinking this way.



앵커



'FAKE LOVE' 라는 노래를 들어보면 그 지민씨 파트죠?

The part that you go 'fake love' is JIMIN's part, right?



Fake love라고 하는 부분이 상당히 고음인 것 같고, 또 군무도 굉장히 계속 춤이 이루어지고 있는 상태라서 숨이 가쁘고 굉장히 어려울 것 같은데...

That part seems quite high, and it is also when the dance moves are pretty vigorous as well. It must be uneasy...



[격렬한 안무·고음의 노래, 힘들지 않나]

[Is it not difficult for you to sing the song that is high and vigorously dance at the same time?]



지민

JIMIN｜BTS



안무가 기존에 했던 것과는 다르게 다른 스타일이었기 때문에 저희가 배우는데 조금 더 힘들었던 것 같아요.

The choreography was different to the style that we have done in the past, so it was certainly harder to learn.



그래서 무대를 할 때 굉장히 소화하기가 아직까지도 힘든 것 같은데.

So, I still feel like it is difficult for me to perform sometimes.



그래서 라이브 할 때도 목 상태가 좋지 않으면 좀 힘든 경우가 많긴 한 것 같아요.

It can be hard to sing live when my throat isn't feeling good.





앵커



진씨 파트도 쉽지는 않은 것 같은데.

JIN's part also doesn't sound easy...



진

JIN｜BTS



아 네, 지민이랑 같은 파트를 맡고 있는데 굉장히 높아서 저희가 피디님한테 얘기를 한 적이 있어요.

Oh, yes. I actually have the same part as JIMIN. We spoke to our producer about the key being too high for us.



메인 프로듀서님이 얘기하시기를 사람은 음을 가장 힘들게 낼 때 목소리가 가장 듣기 좋다고.

But our main producer told us that you sound the most beautiful when you sing the song with difficulty.



그래서 저희가 음이 갈수록 높아지고 있는 느낌입니다.

Our songs are getting higher because of that reason.





앵커



1년에 한 번씩 같이 멤버들끼리 여행도 간다고 하는데 재밌나요 아직도? 서로 같이 어울리면?

I heard that you guys go on a trip once a year. Is it fun to stay and do things together?



[BTS 1년에 한 번씩, 함께 하는 여행]

[The trip of BTS once in a year]



정국

JUNGKOOK｜BTS



저희끼리 어떻게 보면 단합 때문에 가는 건데 여행 가서 하루 종일 놀고 그런 게 아니라 저희끼리 소소한 거 많이 하는 거 같아요. 음식 사서 만들어 먹고 보드게임 사서 같이 게임하고. 사소한 것들이 많은 것 같아요. 같이 여행 가서요.

We go on a trip to build teamwork. But it's not like we do special things. We just go to a different place, get food, and play board games.



앵커



가수를 안 했다면? 방탄소년단 아니었다면 이 친구들 뭘 하고 있을까 자주 멤버들 간에 얘기를 한다고 해요. 어떻습니까?

You also talk about the job you might have had if you were not a member of BTS. What are those?



[BTS 만약 가수를 안 했다면 뭘 하고 있을까]

[What if BTS were not a singer?]



지민

JIMIN｜BTS



제가 중학교 3학년 때 두 갈래 길에서 갈등을 많이 했어요. '경찰이 되고 싶다'와 '무대를 하는 사람이 되고 싶다'였는데

When I was in 8th grade, I debated whether I should be a police officer or a performer.



결국 이 쪽으로 섰지만 만약 이 쪽으로 올 생각이 적었다면 경찰이 되고 싶다는 생각이 더 크지 않았을까….

Eventually, I'm a member of BTS, but I might have been a police officer.



뷔

V｜BTS



저는 저희 아빠 같은 사람이 되고 싶었던 것이 제일 컸고요. 그리고 가수 꿈을 꾸면서 제가 악기를 하나 배웠었는데 색소폰을 배웠었거든요. 3년을 배우고 8년 정도 쉬고 있는 상태인데 색소포니스트가 되지 않았나….

I just wanted to be like my father. But I played saxophone when I wanted to become a singer. To clarify, I have played it for 3 years, and taken a long break for 8 years. Anyways, I might have played the instrument and become a saxophonist.



앵커



쉰 기간이 상당히 긴데요?

That was a long break!



제이홉씨는 어떻습니까?

What about you, J-HOPE?



제이홉

J-HOPE｜BTS



저 같은 경우는 초등학교 때 테니스를 좋아했어서 만약에 가수를 안 했다면 테니스 선수를 하지 않았을까라는 생각을 합니다.

Me? I loved playing tennis when I was in elementary school, so I might have been a tennis player.



앵커



지금 정현 선수같이 되어있었을 텐데.

You might have been like the tennis player Chung Hyun.



제이홉

J-HOPE｜BTS



어후 정현선수 멋있습니다.

I know, he's amazing. Boom! He looks so cool after winning games!



슈가

SUGA｜BTS



원래 회사에서 프로듀서로 들어왔는데 프로듀서를 하거나 아니면 8시 뉴스 아나운서.

For me, I wanted to be a music producer, and I was actually recruited by my agency as a producer. Besides that, perhaps the announcer of this show?



앵커



그래요?

Really?



슈가

SUGA｜BTS



그 자리를 제가.

I might have sat there.



앵커



어휴.. 바뀌는거 아닌가 모르겠습니다.

Oh no, that means I'm kicked out!



슈가

SUGA｜BTS



거기서 이제 BTS 바라보지 않았을까.

And see the members of BTS from there?



앵커



순간적으로 위협이 되네요.

That sounds so threatening.



앵커



팬들에게 ARMY분들에게 한 마디 전해주시죠.

Do you want to say anything for your fans, ARMY?



[BTS 전 세계 팬들에게 전하고 싶은 말은]

[The message for their fans, ARMY]



정국

JUNGKOOK｜BTS



정말 많은 일들이 있었고 정말 좋은 일들이 많았기에 지금 이 자리까지 올라왔다고 생각이 들어요.

There are just so many things, so many good things that we have seen from the existence of our fans.

That is why we are here today.



뷔

V｜BTS



아미 덕분에 지금의 방탄소년단이 있고 아미가 없었으면 지금의 방탄소년단이 없었을 거예요.

BTS exists because of ARMY. If ARMY were not here, we do not exist.



RM

RM｜BTS



저희가 소중하게 생각하는 것들 꼭 저희는 지켜나갈 테니까 믿어주셨으면 좋겠고.

We will value our precious things. Please believe in us.



지민

JIMIN｜BTS



가능하다면 평생 여러분들과 함께 더 많은 추억들을 만들고 싶다는 생각을 항상 하는 것 같습니다.

If possible, I would like to be with you always, and create precious, beautiful memories together.



슈가

SUGA｜BTS



앞으로도 정말 오래오래 함께 서로 힘이 되는 그런 존재가 됐으면 좋겠습니다.

I hope I give our fans good feelings, and our fans give us good feelings until BTS exists.



진

JIN｜BTS



항상 저희와 함께 해주셔서 정말 감사드린다는 말 꼭 하고 싶었습니다. 사랑합니다.

I just wanted to say that thank you for always being with us. I love you.



제이홉

J-HOPE｜BTS



질 땐 나팔꽃처럼, 아름다운 그 순간처럼 여러분들과 함께 하고 싶습니다. 감사합니다.

I want to be like morning glories ♬ Like the beautiful moments ♬ I want to be with you. Thank you.



앵커



지금까지 방탄소년단이었습니다.

It was BTS from SBS News.



방탄소년단

BTS



감사합니다.

Thank you.



