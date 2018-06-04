[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM Accidentally Unbuttons JUNGKOOK's Shirt on Stage

K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM accidentally unbuttoned the group's member JUNGKOOK's shirt while performing 'FAKE LOVE'.On June 3, BTS performed its latest title track 'FAKE LOVE' on SBS' music show 'Inkigayo'.While BTS passionately danced to the song, RM stretched his arm towards JUNGKOOK's collar in the middle of the performance.The original choreography was supposed to look like RM grabbing JUNGKOOK by the collar.However, RM accidentally grabbed and pulled JUNGKOOK's collar too hard.Consequently, almost half of the buttons on JUNGKOOK's shirt got unbuttoned, revealing a lot of JUNGKOOK's skin.After this, JUNGKOOK was seen trying to button up his shirt until the performance was over.Later on that day, RM shared a funny message and picture on BTS' social media account.He said, "I'm usually a very careful guy, but..."Then, RM posted a picture of his hand and wrote, "Just for today, though..."On this episode of 'Inkigayo', BTS won first place again, making it the eighth trophy that the group has taken home with its song 'FAKE LOVE'.Watch the moment of RM unexpectedly revealing JUNGKOOK's skin on stage below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)