[SBS Star] Wanna One Bae Jin Young Bursts Into Tears Due to His Injured Ear During Concert

Bae Jin Young from K-pop boy group Wanna One confessed he burst into tears after his ear was injured during the group's concert.From June 1 to June 3, Wanna One held its world tour concert 'ONE: THE WORLD' at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.For the concert, the group held the press conference on June 3, and Bae Jin Young explained about the accident in which he injured his ear while performing the song 'Pick Me' (2017) from the concert on June 2.It is reported that Bae Jin Young and the group's member Ong Seong Wu accidentally ran into each other and Bae Jin Young's ear was injured.Bae Jin Young eventually had to go down from the stage and took treatment.Bae Jin Young noted, "The accident was neither my fault nor Ong Seong Wu's. It was just completely unexpected. I teared up because I couldn't do well on the stage with the injury, and felt so sorry for our fans."His thoughtful and considerate attitude from the response touched the hearts of his fans.Meanwhile, Wanna One releases its special album '1÷χ=1'(UNDIVIDED)' on June 4 at 6PM KST.The group also looks forward to holding its first world tour 'ONE: THE WORLD' in 14 different cities around the world.(Credit= 'WannaOne.official' Facebook, The Fortune Entertainment)(SBS Star)