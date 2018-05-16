SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Filming Site of 'SWITCH' Was Full of Laughter!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] The Filming Site of 'SWITCH' Was Full of Laughter!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.16 17:56 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Filming Site of SWITCH Was Full of Laughter!
SBS' Drama 'SWITCH' has only few episodes left, and the cast members of the show tried their best to brighten the filming site with laughter.

'SWITCH' has received incessant love and support from the public with its amazing plot and renowned cast members.

Actor Jang Keun Suk, who plays the male protagonists of the drama named 'Sa Do-chan' and 'Paik Jun-su', have successfully exposed his various aspects with the role of a con artist and a righteous prosecutor.

The last few episodes of the drama especially gained attention from the public with its completely unexpected plot.SWITCHThe photos of the drama's filming site with actors and actresses' bright smiles catch the eyes of people.SWITCHAlthough the actors and actresses must have been very exhausted from an intense filming schedule, they did not stop smiling at the filming site.

The bright smiles of the cast members energized the staffs of the drama as well.SWITCHUnlike the plot of the drama in which each character fights against each other, the cast members spotted at the filming site were so close to each other.

With ceaseless laughter, the cast members were attached to each other and created a friendly atmosphere of the place.SWITCHActor Jang Keun Suk was especially notable at the filming site.SWITCHJang Keun Suk, known to be the frenetic actor, was very serious in filming. He endlessly checked the script and participated in setting the scenes.SWITCHThe staffs of 'SWITCH' highlighted, "'SWITCH' has only four episodes left, and we're trying our best to film the drama. The theme of the drama may seem too serious, but we've found the right way to represent the message the drama gives."

They added, "We'll respond to incessant love and support from the fans by trying our best to film the episodes until the end. Please keep an eye on 'SWITCH'!".

(Credit= SBS SWITCH)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 4
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호