[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Stands in Front of the Camera Without Any Make-up On
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Stands in Front of the Camera Without Any Make-up On

작성 2018.05.16 17:02
Korean actress Song Ji-hyo recently filmed her beauty show 'Song Ji-hyo's Beautiful Life' without any make-up on.

On May 16, 'Song Ji-hyo's Beautiful Life' unveiled some pictures of Song Ji-hyo filming the show.Song Ji-hyoDuring the shooting of this episode, Song Ji-hyo was seen fully removing her make-up to share her skin care tips.

Although she had no make-up on, she still managed to look unbelievably beautiful.Song Ji-hyoOn this day, Song Ji-hyo revealed that she frequently uses a sheet mask.

The actress said, "I don't usually put much effort into moisturizing my skin, because I'm too lazy."

She continued, "That is the reason why I enjoy using a sheet mask. I use it up to two a day."Song Ji-hyoThis episode of 'Song Ji-hyo's Beautiful Life' with Song Ji-hyo sharing her beauty tips is scheduled to air on May 17.

(Lee Narin, Credit= OnStyle Song Ji-hyo's Beautiful Life, 'mycompany_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
