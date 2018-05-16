[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU's Cute Response to the Sound Out of Tune During Her Performance

Singer IU's cute response to the sound out of tune at a music festival garners attention from the public.On May 12, IU joined a music festival held in Gyeonggi-do.While IU was performing the latest song 'Palette' from her fourth regular album released in April 2017, the sound of the song's instrumental was out of tune.IU, embarrassed by the sudden, unexpected event, tilted her head and thought for a while to see what was going on.Yet IU soon started singing her song as if nothing has happened, and her cute response and professional attitude catch the eyes of the public.People responded to IU's action, saying, "She's so cute.", "Her voice is beautiful", and many more.Meanwhile, IU is in tvN's latest drama 'My Mister' and boasts her amazing change as an actress.(Credit= 'SpinelCAM' YouTube)(SBS Star)