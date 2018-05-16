SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] T-ARA Hyomin Signs with a New Agency and Plans to Release a Solo Album
[SBS Star] T-ARA Hyomin Signs with a New Agency and Plans to Release a Solo Album

작성 2018.05.16
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] T-ARA Hyomin Signs with a New Agency and Plans to Release a Solo Album
K-pop girl group T-ARA's member Hyomin has signed a contract with a new management agency―Sublime Artist Agency.

On May 16, Sublime Artist Agency officially announced, "We have signed a contract with Hyomin. Hyomin is planning to release a solo album in the first half of the year."

They continued, "Hyomin will promote in Korea as well as the Greater China Region as a solo artist."HyominLast December, T-ARA's contract with the group's former management agency MBK Entertainment had expired.

After that, all four members of T-ARA―Hyomin, Eun Jung, Q-ri, and Ji Yeon left MBK Entertainment, but they stated their group T-ARA was not going to disband.HyominHyomin's new management agency noted, "Hyomin really wants to return the love and support she has received by her fans. We will make sure to bring good news to them soon."

T-ARA debuted in July 2009, and its hit songs include 'Roly-Poly', 'Bo Peep Bo Peep', 'Lovey-Dovey', and more.Hyomin(Lee Narin, Credit= 'hyominnn' Instagram, MBK Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
