[SBS Star] SHINee's Comeback Date Has Been Confirmed: May 28

K-pop boy group SHINee has announced its long awaited comeback.On May 16, SHINee shared two teaser images which included the title of the group's sixth album 'The Story of Light' and three different release dates.To celebrate the group's 10th anniversary, it is planning to release three different albums of 'The Story of Light', each with its own title track.SHINee will be releasing 'The Story of Light EP. 1' on May 28, then 'The Story of Light EP. 2' on June 11, and finally, 'The Story of Light EP. 3' will be unveiled on June 25.This comeback marks SHINee's return in almost two years after the release of '1 of 1' in October 2016.'The Story of Light' is SHINee's first album since the passing of one of the group's membersJONGHYUN last December.Meanwhile, SHINee is scheduled to meet its fans at the group's 10th anniversary fan meeting 'SHINee Debut 10th Anniversary ☆ SHINee DAY', which will be held at Korea University's Hwajung Gymnasium on May 27.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'shinee' Facebook)(SBS Star)