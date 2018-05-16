[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum in Talks for a New Drama 'Boyfriend'

Actor Park Bo Gum is considering a new drama for his comeback.On May 16, it was reported that Park Bo Gum is reviewing the scripts for a new drama 'Boyfriend'.In regard to the report, Park Bo Gum's management agency Blossom Entertainment revealed that the actor is positively considering taking the role.The agency stated, "Park Bo Gum has received an offer to play the male protagonist for the upcoming drama 'Boyfriend'. However, nothing has been fixed for now."'Boyfriend' is a romance drama which focuses on the story of a wealthy girl falling in love with an ordinary man.Park Bo Gum's last drama was 'Moonlight Drawn by the Clouds' back in 2016.If he accepts the offer, this will be Park Bo Gum's comeback for the first time in two years.Stay tuned for more updates.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)