[SBS Star] The Graceful Goddess Song Hye Kyo Boasts Her Beauty!
Actress Song Hye Kyo released various photos of enjoying joyful moment from her social media account.

On May 15, Song Hye Kyo unveiled several photos of herself before supper.

From the photos, Song Hye Kyo is wearing a simple design of a shirt with tied hair.Song Hye KyoWith excited facial expressions and cute postures of holding utensils and gazing at the camera, Song Hye Kyo revealed the great moment in her daily life.Song Hye KyoSong Hye KyoHer stylish, chic, simple fashion further accentuates her beauty and loveliness that resembles a doll.

Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo married to actor Song Joong-ki on October 31, 2017.Song Hye KyoFrom KBS' drama 'Descendants of the Sun' (2016), the two celebrities tied the knot.

After the marriage, the couple was spotted in various places of the world while enjoying loving moments, and the photos of the newly-wed couple has incessantly garnered attention from the public.

(Credit= 'kyo1122' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
