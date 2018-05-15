SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk & Kim Jiwon to Lead a New Romance Drama Together?
[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk & Kim Jiwon to Lead a New Romance Drama Together?

작성 2018.05.15 16:40
Korean actor Lee Jong Suk and actress Kim Jiwon are considering joining Netflix's new drama together.

On May 15, one media outlet reported that Lee Jong Suk and Kim Jiwon have been confirmed to lead a new drama 'See You Again' and were scheduled to attend a read-through on May 19.

However, Lee Jong Suk and Kim Jiwon's management agencies responded, "We have not confirmed to join 'See You Again' yet, but it is being considered."Lee Jong Suk and Kim Jiwon'See You Again' will illustrate sweet romance between two young people.

If Lee Jong Suk and Kim Jiwon both decide to join the drama, they will be reuniting as leads after about six years.Lee Jong Suk and Kim JiwonPreviously, they have starred in one of MBC's hit sitcoms 'High Kick 3: Revenge of the Short Legged' together, which aired for about six months from September 2011.Lee Jong Suk and Kim JiwonMeanwhile, Lee Jong Suk has recently begun filming SBS' upcoming drama 'Hymn of Death', and Kim Jiwon appeared in the film 'Detective K: Secret of the Living Dead', which was released in theaters in February 2018.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'OfficialKimJiWon1' Facebook, SBS funE, MBC High Kick 3: Revenge of the Short Legged)

(SBS Star)   
