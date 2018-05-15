SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] PSY to Leave YG Entertainment After 8 Years
[SBS Star] PSY to Leave YG Entertainment After 8 Years

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.15 16:10
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] PSY to Leave YG Entertainment After 8 Years
YG Entertainment has officially announced PSY's departure from the agency.

On May 15, YG Entertainment released an official statement, that it has parted ways with PSY.
PSYThe agency stated, "YG Entertainment and PSY have decided to conclude our exclusive contract.

Through deep conversations with PSY himself, YG has decided to respect PSY's thoughts of craving new challenges.

YG and PSY have been together with special trust to each other for the past eight years.
PSYWe provided endless support to PSY's overflowing energy and passion for music, and we've also shared a significant moment of 'Gangnam Style' gaining worldwide popularity.

Regardless of the termination of his contract, YG and PSY's close relationship will last forever.

We wish PSY all the best for the new chapter of his life, as well as his health and happiness.

We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans who have loved PSY as a YG artist up until now."
PSYPSY signed an exclusive contract with YG Entertainment in 2010, and renewed his contract once―spending a total of eight years together.

(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
