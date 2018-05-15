SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] DinDin and APRIL CHAE KYUNG's Agencies Respond to Dating Rumors
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] DinDin and APRIL CHAE KYUNG's Agencies Respond to Dating Rumors

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.15 15:33 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] DinDin and APRIL CHAE KYUNGs Agencies Respond to Dating Rumors
Rapper DinDin and girl group APRIL's CHAE KYUNG have been swept up in dating rumors.

On May 15, one media outlet reported that DinDin and CHAE KYUNG are currently dating, according to the industry insiders.
DinDin, CHAE KYUNGThe two reportedly spotted together at a restaurant in Seoul, being conscious of their surroundings as they're both celebrities.

Following the report, both DinDin and CHAE KYUNG's management agencies denied their relationship.
DinDin, CHAE KYUNGDinDin's D.O Entertainment stated, "DinDin and CHAE KYUNG are very close friends. They became close through frequently ran into each other on various TV shows."

CHAE KYUNG's DSP Media also denied that they are dating.

Previously, DinDin and CHAE KYUNG appeared together on variety shows 'God of Music 2' and 'Law of the Jungle' as guests.

(Credit= D.O Entertainment, DSP Media)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호