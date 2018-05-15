[SBS Star] DinDin and APRIL CHAE KYUNG's Agencies Respond to Dating Rumors

Rapper DinDin and girl group APRIL's CHAE KYUNG have been swept up in dating rumors.On May 15, one media outlet reported that DinDin and CHAE KYUNG are currently dating, according to the industry insiders.The two reportedly spotted together at a restaurant in Seoul, being conscious of their surroundings as they're both celebrities.Following the report, both DinDin and CHAE KYUNG's management agencies denied their relationship.DinDin's D.O Entertainment stated, "DinDin and CHAE KYUNG are very close friends. They became close through frequently ran into each other on various TV shows."CHAE KYUNG's DSP Media also denied that they are dating.Previously, DinDin and CHAE KYUNG appeared together on variety shows 'God of Music 2' and 'Law of the Jungle' as guests.(Credit= D.O Entertainment, DSP Media)(SBS Star)