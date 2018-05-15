[SBS Star] AOA Alerts the Start of Summer with 'Bingle Bangle'

K-pop girl group AOA is confirmed to make its comeback this summer.On May 15, it was announced that AOA is scheduled to release its fifth mini album 'Bingle Bangle' on May 28.It is the group's first comeback in about a year and a half, after Choa's departure from the group last year.Announcing the upcoming comeback, AOA's management agency FNC Entertainment unveiled the first teaser photo of the group.In the released photo, six members of AOA boasted their cute yet sexy charms, with vibrant orange and red-colored retro theme.Stay tuned for more updates.(Credit= FNC Entertainment)(SBS Star)