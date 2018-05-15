SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] AOA Alerts the Start of Summer with 'Bingle Bangle'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] AOA Alerts the Start of Summer with 'Bingle Bangle'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.15 13:31 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] AOA Alerts the Start of Summer with Bingle Bangle
K-pop girl group AOA is confirmed to make its comeback this summer.
AOAOn May 15, it was announced that AOA is scheduled to release its fifth mini album 'Bingle Bangle' on May 28.

It is the group's first comeback in about a year and a half, after Choa's departure from the group last year.
AOAAnnouncing the upcoming comeback, AOA's management agency FNC Entertainment unveiled the first teaser photo of the group.
AOAIn the released photo, six members of AOA boasted their cute yet sexy charms, with vibrant orange and red-colored retro theme.

Stay tuned for more updates.

(Credit= FNC Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호