[SBS Star] Yoon Du Jun's Coolness Brightens Up the Day

Yoon Du jun from K-pop boy group HIGHLIGHT was spotted at the filming site of a variety show and amazed people with his gorgeous features.On May 14, several photos of Yoon Du Jun were uploaded on various online communities.From the photos, Yoon Du Jun was actively filming a variety show with other cast members.Yoon Du Jun and his fans also took various photos together, and the photos accentuate his incredible, impressive features and coolness.With big eyes and bright smiles, Yoon Du Jun gazes at the camera.With the photos, a fan of Yoon Du Jun added a comment, "He's way more handsome and cool compared to the times he was on screen."His sharp jawline especially melts the hearts of the public.The public responded to the photos, saying, "He's the perfect figure for an ideal type of boyfriend.", "His eyes are so big!", "Is he a human being?", and many more.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)