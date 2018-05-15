SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JUNGKOOK Mourned When J-HOPE Left BTS Before Debut
작성 2018.05.15 11:20 조회수
JUNGKOOK from K-pop boy group BTS confessed that he mourned and desperately convinced his member J-HOPE when J-HOPE left the group before debut.

On May 9, the original documentary series of the group 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' released the eighth episode.

From the episode, the story about BTS' pain and struggle especially impresses the viewers of the show.

Earlier in the episodes of the documentary series, it is noted that J-HOPE has left BTS before the official debut of the group.

When J-HOPE made decision to leave the group, JUNGKOOK was emotionally tormented.BTSHe hugged J-HOPE, burst into tears, and desperately convinced J-HOPE to be the member of BTS by saying, "Please don't go."

But J-HOPE was determined to leave BTS. Although JUNGKOOK desperately asked him to be the member of BTS, J-HOPE was about to quit.

In order to keep all seven members of the group, the leader RM asked for help to the staffs of his agency.BTSRM said, "J-HOPE must return. We can't do anything without him. He should come back."BTSThe staffs of BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment, therefore, persuaded J-HOPE to return, and J-HOPE was back with his deep trust in the members.

J-HOPE said, "I was back because of my members. I sincerely trust them. I'm here because of my members."BTSThe other members of BTS responded, "We can't think of BTS without J-HOPE. If any of us wasn't here today, it wouldn't be BTS."BTSThe members' reflection of the past days garners attention from the public.BTSThe fans reacted to the episode, "Thank you J-HOPE so much for being here today.", "Hope they trust in each other forever.", and many more.
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star)    
