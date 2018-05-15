SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ong Seong Wu Shares the Last Time He Cried Heavily
[SBS Star] Ong Seong Wu Shares the Last Time He Cried Heavily

2018.05.15
K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Ong Seong Wu revealed that he recently cried heavily.

On May 14 aired episode of Wanna One's variety show 'Wanna One Go: X-CON', Ong Seong Wu and his fellow member Lai Kuan Lin partnered up for a dinner date.

While playing a board game with questions to answer, the two members got to know each other more.
Wanna OneWhen he was asked about the last time he cried heavily, Ong Seong Wu said, "I recently went to Incheon alone. While driving a car, I listened to Roy Kim's 'October Rain'."
Wanna OneHe continued, "I was like, 'Ah, the song is so great', then 'Home' was played. While listening to the songs, I wondered if I have someone that will tell me to 'come here' and 'take some rest' when I'm having a hard time. I got so emotional and cried while driving."
Wanna OneMeanwhile, Wanna One's four different subunits―Triple Position, Lean On Me, The Heal and No.1―have finally unveiled for the first time on the day's episode.
Wanna OneThe units will be teamed up with renowned K-pop artists to produce different genres of music.

(Credit= YMC Entertainment, Mnet 'Wanna One Go: X-CON')

(SBS Star) 
