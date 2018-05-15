SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Park Min Young Spotted Attending a Party Together!
2018.05.15
Korean actor Park Seo Jun and actress Park Min Young were seen attending a party together.

On May 15, some photos of Park Seo Jun and Park Min Young during the shooting of tvN's new drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' (literal translation) were revealed online.Park Seo Jun and Park Min YoungIn the pictures, they are dressed up and walk arm in arm.

Park Seo Jun and Park Min Young look like they are at a party and seem to be enjoying the event.

One of the production crew noted, "Park Seo Jun and Park Min Young looked so stunning on this day that we all couldn't take our eyes off them."Park Seo Jun and Park Min Young'Why Is Secretary Kim Like that?' is based on the popular webtoon of the same name that has over 4.5 million paid subscribers.

The story is about the vice-president of a large firm 'Lee Young Jun' (Park Seo Jun) and his secretary 'Kim Mi So' (Park Min Young), who suddenly tells her boss that she is quitting her job after nine years of working with each other. 

In the drama, Lee Young Jun is good-looking and smart, but completely full of himself.

Kim Mi So is not only beautiful, but she also is a highly skillful secretary.Park Seo Jun and Park Min YoungThe romance full of twists and turns between Lee Young Jun and Kim Mi So is certainly something to look forward to.

'Why Is Secretary Kim Like that?' is scheduled to air its first episode on June 6.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?)

(SBS Star)   
