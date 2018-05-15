[SBS Star] A Fan of BTS V Burst Into Tears After Reading V's Reply

A big fan of K-pop boy band BTS' V burst into tears after he read V's reply to his letter.On May 13, a fan community of BTS uploaded a post.From the post, the writer noted that she is the mother of a boy named Jihoo who has recently written a letter to BTS' V.Previously, a post from an online community unveiled a letter from Jihoo known to be a big fan of V.The letter gave a brief explanation of how BTS has positively influenced his life, and the sincere, pure message has garnered attention from the public.With the note that V has become his new friend, the fan expressed gratitude for the group's amazing performance, music, and presence.Gladly, V has read the fan's letter and delivered a reply on the official social media account of the group.V's reply had caring and loving comments, and the boy's parents responded to V's reply.The mother of the Jihoo said, "I teared up as soon as I checked V's reply posted on the official social account of the group."She continued, "When I read the sentence 'Dear Jihoo', I couldn't do anything, and so was my son."When Jihoo's mother delivered V's reply, Jihoo reportedly said, "Oh my gosh! Taehyung (V's real name) hyung called me a friend! What should I do?".His mom continued, "Jihoo, however, soon went into his room, covered himself with blankets, and burst into tears for a while."Touched by V's caring words and warmhearted messages, Jihoo could not hold onto his feelings.Jihoo's mom highlighted, "Jihoo's okay now. At the end, he looked at the poster of V given by his cousin and delivered a thankful message to V. His dream has come to true. I sincerely thank V."It is reported that Jihoo said, "Hyung called me a friend. Thank you so much."(Credit= Online Community, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)