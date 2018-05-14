SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Yoona's Last Day at Lee Hyori's Home in Jeju Island
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Yoona's Last Day at Lee Hyori's Home in Jeju Island

작성 2018.05.14 18:17
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Girls Generation Yoonas Last Day at Lee Hyoris Home in Jeju Island
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Yoona shared her last memories at the celebrity couple Lee Hyori and Lee Sang Soon's home in Jeju Island.

On May 13, Yoona posted several pictures from her last day at Lee Hyori and Lee Sang Soon's home, where she worked as a part-timer for JTBC's variety show 'Hyori's Home Stay 2' on her social media account.

First, Yoona uploaded pictures of Lee Hyori and Lee Sang Soon having a good time outdoors with their dogs.

With the pictures, she wrote, "Photos of an amazing couple taken by me. Today is the last day of our business. The behind-the-scenes of the show will be aired from next week."Hyori's Home StayHyori's Home StayThen, Yoona shared some pictures taken of the couple's dogs and cats.

Along with these pictures, she wrote, "They are the sweetest and cutest pets in the world. I feel so bad about not saying goodbye to you guys before I left. See you guys again soon."Hyori's Home StayHyori's Home StayHyori's Home StayThe episodes of 'Hyori's Home Stay 2' featuring Yoona as a part-timer began on February 4, and ended as of May 13.Hyori's Home StayMeanwhile, Yoona has released her solo track 'To You' in collaboration with Lee Sang Soon on May 13.

After the release, 'To You' has topped iTunes 'Singles Chart' in seven different countries, including Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, and more.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yoona__lim' Instagram, JTBC 'Hyori's Home Stay 2' Official Website)

(SBS Star)    
