[SBS Star] VIDEO: PENTAGON's Fans Always 'Shine'!

None other than PENTAGON shined on the stage of SBS 'Inkigayo'.On May 13 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', PENTAGON dropped its latest track 'Shine' released on April 2 from its sixth mini album 'Positive'.The song 'Shine' highlights the group's amazingly energetic sides.Composed and wrriten by the group's members HUI, E'DAWN, YUTO, and WOOSEOK, the song has playful lyrics unlike the ones of the group's previous songs.The usage of various instruments and amusing items with vibrant makeup also adds variety to the stage.Check out the most amusing performance below!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)