[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN & Wanna One Hwang Min Hyun Voted as the Best Career Advisers

K-pop fans in Korea chose boy groups BTS' member JIMIN and Wanna One's member Hwang Min Hyun to be the idol members who would give them the best career advice.From May 6 until 12, an online community 'excitingdc' ran a poll to see which K-pop star fans thought would give the best career advice to them.The title of the poll was, 'Which K-pop Star Do You Think Would Give the Best Career Advice?', and the total of 25,509 votes were made.Almost half of the participants (49.8%/12,701 votes) voted for JIMIN.JIMIN is known to be one of the most friendly idol members who frequently visits the official website for fans, and even leaves comments on his fans' posts.Nicknamed as 'an advising rabbit' for always carefully listening to his fans' concerns during fan signing events, Hwang Min Hyun came after JIMIN with 9,359 votes (36.7%).Following the two, NU'EST's JR, singer Lee Seung Gi, and SECHSKIES' Eun Jiwon were chosen.Meanwhile, JIMIN's group BTS is planning to unveil its new songs from its upcoming album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' at this year's 'Billboard Music Awards' on May 20.Hwang Min Hyun's group Wanna One is scheduled to release the group's special album '1÷X=1(UNDIVIDED)' on June 4.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'nuestnews' 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'optimushwang' 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram, 'OfficialSECHSKIES' Facebook)(SBS Star)