[SBS Star] Despite Rain, '2018 Dream Concert' Burns the Stage with Impressive Performances!

Although the show was held in rain, the '2018 Dream Concert' was full of dreams, hope, passion, and joy that completely burned the stage with various K-pop artists.On May 12, the '2018 Dream Concert' finally took place at Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul.Known to be one of the 'Dream Concert' series that have featured various renowned K-pop artists and performances since 1995, the '2018 Dream Concert' welcomed the 24th anniversary of its launch with several representative artists.For the concert, many K-pop artists such as SHINee's TAEMIN, Red Velvet, NCT, SEVENTEEN, MAMAMOO, GFRIEND, ASTRO, Lovelyz, UNB, and many other more have joined the event.With the hosts actor Yoon Si Yoon, actress SEORINA, and Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO, the concert fired its start, and people fervently welcomed the artists of Korea.(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)