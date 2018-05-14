[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo to Become Shin Ha-kyun's Best Friend in a New Film

Korean actor Lee Kwang Soo has been confirmed to play the role of actor Shin Ha-kyun's best friend in a new movie.On May 14, Lee Kwang Soo's management agency KINGKONG by STARSHIP Entertainment announced that Lee Kwang Soo will star in a new film 'My Special Brother' (literal translation) alongside Shin Ha-kyun.'My Special Brother' is a comedy film that will portray a brother-like friendship between two men.Lee Kwang Soo will play the role of 'Dong Goo'―a man who is not very smart, but has outstanding athletic abilities.On the other hand, Shin Ha-kyun will act as an intelligent guy 'Se Ha', who uses his smart ideas to fight against prejudice.However, 'Se Ha' is not as physically fit as 'Dong Goo'.Although the two men are not biologically related, they are an inseparable pair of close friends who have spent over 20 years together.The film is scheduled to begin its shooting in late May.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'OfficialLeeKwangsoo' Facebook)(SBS Star)