[SBS Star] Yoon Si Yoon to Play a Double Role in New SBS Drama

Actor Yoon Si Yoon will try a double role in a new drama for the first time in his acting career.On May 14, it was reported that Yoon Si Yoon is confirmed to take the lead role of SBS' new drama 'Dear Judge' (literal translation).He will be playing identical twins 'Han Su-ho' and 'Han Kang-ho' in the drama.Han Su-ho is a judge who has never broken out of the standard. Han Kang-ho is a six-time criminal who sits in for his twin brother after he suddenly diappears.'Dear Judge' is scheduled to air its first episode in July after 'The Undatables'.(Credit= MOA Entertainment)(SBS Star)