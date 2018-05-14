SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi Wants to Know Whether He's the One for Han Ji Min
Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi unveiled his worries about love from a variety show.

On May 13 episode of SBS' variety show 'Master in the House', the members greeted Venerable Pomnyun as the master of the episode.

Before Venerable Pomnyun was unveiled as the master of the week, the staff of the program gave a call to an actress to make the cast members of the program ask for hints.

When the actress was finally on the phone, she said, "I'm an actress, and now I'm in Brisbane, Australia."Master in the HouseShe introduced herself to be actress Han Ji Min, and the cast members of the show could not hide their surprises.Master in the HouseLee Seung Gi, in particular, could not hold onto his feelings. He said, "Holy cow! I'm not interested in the master anymore. I just want to know whether you will join our show as a special guest!".Master in the HouseLee Seung Gi's questions in relation to Han Ji Min did not stop. When he finally welcomed Venerable Pomnyun, he soon asked, "Would Han Ji Min and I look great together?".Master in the HouseLee Seung Gi also asked questions about marriages and relationships.

When Lee Seung Gi asked about the way to find the right person for marriage, Venerable Pomnyun answered, "Marriages and relationships are different. For marriage, you have to live together."

He continued, "When we try to look for our partners, we always think of unimportant things first such as their appearance and what kind of jobs they have."Master in the HouseVenerable Pomnyun wrapped up his comment, "Try to think that to find the right partner is to look for a roommate. The habits in our daily lives and distinctive personalities always trigger conflicts."Master in the HouseLee Seung Gi responded to his comment, "I get what you're saying. We tend to look for unimportant things first. For marriage, those things don't really matter."
 
 

(Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star)      
