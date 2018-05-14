SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Bora Wishes INFINITE Kim Sung Kyu a Good Luck in the Military!
A former member of a disbanded girl group SISTAR's Bora wished boy group INFINITE's leader Kim Sung Kyu a good luck.

On May 13, Bora shared a photo of a gathering with Kim Sung Kyu and two other male friends.

In the caption, she wrote, "This was taken in the winter of 2016. We were all so young back then. Our Kyu is enlisting tomorrow! I'll make sure to visit you there! Be safe!".

She added, "Let's go to an escape room game venue together like we did the last time once you discharge from the military!".

Previously on May 7, during Kim Sung Kyu's first solo concert 'SHINE' in Seoul, he unexpectedly announced that he would be enlisting in the military to serve the national mandatory duty in the following week.

In the afternoon today, Kim Sung Kyu has begun his military duty in the 22nd Division in Goseong, Gangwon-do, where he will be receiving five weeks of basic military training before going into active duty.

Ahead of his enlistment today, Kim Sung Kyu released a live album 'Kim Sung Kyu SHINE Live' capturing his concert as a last gift to his fans.

'Kim Sung Kyu SHINE Live' is made of two different versions of his song 'Don't move' that he sang during the concert in May.

Debuted in 2010 as a leader of INFINITE, he has become the first member of the group to enlist in the military.

Watch the live version of 'Don't move' from 'Kim Sung Kyu SHINE Live' below.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'borabora_sugar' Instagram, 'woolliment' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
