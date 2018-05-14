[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL to Join Park Shin Hye & Hyun Bin's New Drama

K-pop boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL is confirmed to join 'Memories of the Alhambra'.On May 13, it was reported that CHANYEOL joins tvN's new drama 'Memories of the Alhambra'.'Memories of the Alhambra' is a fantasy-melodrama about an investment company CEO 'Yoo Jin-woo' (Hyun Bin) who visits Granada, Spain and stays at an old hostel run by 'Jung Hee-joo' (Park Shin Hye).CHANYEOL reportedly will be taking the role of Jung Hee-joo's younger brother 'Jung Se-joo'.As this will be the third time for CHANYEOL to star in a drama, many fans are expressing their incessant excitement towards the new drama.'Memories of the Alhambra' is scheduled to air its first episode during the second half of the year.(Credit= SM Entertainment, VAST Entertainment, SALT Entertainment)(SBS Star)