SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL to Join Park Shin Hye & Hyun Bin's New Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL to Join Park Shin Hye & Hyun Bin's New Drama

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.14 14:23 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL to Join Park Shin Hye & Hyun Bins New Drama
K-pop boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL is confirmed to join 'Memories of the Alhambra'.

On May 13, it was reported that CHANYEOL joins tvN's new drama 'Memories of the Alhambra'.
EXO CHANYEOL'Memories of the Alhambra' is a fantasy-melodrama about an investment company CEO 'Yoo Jin-woo' (Hyun Bin) who visits Granada, Spain and stays at an old hostel run by 'Jung Hee-joo' (Park Shin Hye).

CHANYEOL reportedly will be taking the role of Jung Hee-joo's younger brother 'Jung Se-joo'.
EXO CHANYEOLAs this will be the third time for CHANYEOL to star in a drama, many fans are expressing their incessant excitement towards the new drama.

'Memories of the Alhambra' is scheduled to air its first episode during the second half of the year.

(Credit= SM Entertainment, VAST Entertainment, SALT Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호