[SBS Star] Choi Tae Jun Confirms to Join Another SBS Drama!
[SBS Star] Choi Tae Jun Confirms to Join Another SBS Drama!

작성 2018.05.14 14:40
Actor Choi Tae Jun joins SBS' upcoming drama with actor Namkoong Min and actress Hwang Jung Eum.

On May 14, it is officially confirmed that Choi Tae Jun joins SBS' upcoming drama 'The Undatables'.

'The Undatables' has previously mentioned that Namkoong Min and Hwang Jung Eum lead the show by drawing a story of sweet love.

Choi Tae JunWith the two cast members, Choi Tae Jun will play the role of a clever doctor named 'Choi Jun Su', who is also the female protagonist's closest friend since her childhood.Choi Tae JunChoi Tae Jun's participation in the upcoming drama is especially significant since has been in various works of SBS.

Called to be 'The Boy of SBS', Choi Tae Jun has consistently been in various dramas of SBS.Choi Tae JunIn recent days, his appearance in the SBS' special drama 'EXIT' has shown his astonishing skills in acting without any limits.

With his detailed style of acting and delicate drawing of characters, Choi Tae Jun is expected to add more dimensions to the drama.

(Credit= SBS/SBS funE, Huayibrothers Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
