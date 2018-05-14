SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Suzy Bursts Into Tears At Her Taiwan Fan Meeting
[SBS Star] Suzy Bursts Into Tears At Her Taiwan Fan Meeting

작성 2018.05.14 13:53
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Suzy Bursts Into Tears At Her Taiwan Fan Meeting
K-pop singer/actress Suzy kicked off her first Asia fan meeting tour in Taipei, Taiwan.

On May 12, Suzy met with her Taiwanese fans through her '2018 Suzy Asia Fan Meeting Tour [WITH]' at NTU Sports Center, Taipei.
SuzyDuring the event, Suzy performed songs from her recent solo mini album 'Faces of Love', such as 'HOLIDAY', 'SObeR', 'In Love with Someone Else', 'Pretending to be Happy' and more.
SuzyShe also performed Taiwanese songs and cover dances to show something special to the fans at the venue.
SuzyHer fans surprised Suzy with a special video for her, and Suzy teared up when she saw the special gift from her fans.

Suzy said, "I am so touched by the passion you showed me tonight. I love you guys. I want to see you again soon."
SuzySuzy continues her Asia fan meeting tour in Hong Kong on May 26, in Bangkok on June 24, in Seoul on July 7.

(Credit= JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
