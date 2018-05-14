SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN Shares How It Feels to Join Cho Yong Pil's Concert
작성 2018.05.14 11:44
K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN shared how it felt about performing at veteran singer Cho Yong Pil's 50th anniversary concert as a special guest.

On May 13, SEVENTEEN uploaded a picture taken with Cho Yong Pil at his 50th anniversary concert 'Thanks to You'.

Along with the picture, SEVENTEEN wrote, "We still can't believe that we performed at Cho Young Pil's 50th anniversary concert. We would like to thank Cho Yong Pil for inviting us, and all the audience who enjoyed our performance. This was very meaningful to us. We will cherish this moment forever."SEVENTEENPreviously on May 12, SEVENTEEN performed to their song 'CLAP', and covered one of Cho Yong Pil's greatest hit songs 'Short Hair' during the opening of Cho Yong Pil's 50th anniversary concert in Seoul that was held at Jamsil Sports Complex.SEVENTEENAccording to Cho Yong Pil's management agency, SEVENTEEN was not originally scheduled to perform at this concert, but Cho Yong Pil had invited the group after being impressed by its performance on KBS2's music show 'Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend'.SEVENTEENAfter watching SEVENTEEN cover 'Short Hair' on 'Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend', Cho Yong Pil commented, "I knew that SEVENTEEN was good at dancing, but I had no idea that the group could sing this well. The performance was amazing."

On this episode, which aired on May 5, SEVENTEEN won a trophy after receiving 432 points from the audience.SEVENTEEN(Lee Narin, Credit= 'pledis_17' Twitter, 'saythename_17' Instagram, KBS2 Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend)

(SBS Star)     
