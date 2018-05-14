SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Receives Shooting Threat Ahead of World Tour
작성 2018.05.14 11:02 수정 2018.05.14 11:08 조회수
Police are investigating a death threat against K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN.
BTS JIMINRecently, an anonymous person wrote a post on the Internet, threatening to shoot JIMIN during BTS' upcoming world tour concert in Fort Worth, Texas.

The culprit wrote, "I'm going to shoot Park Jimin with a Glock 19 in Fort Worth on September 16 while he signs Serendipity. It's going to be fun seeing his lifeless body hit the floor."
BTS JIMIN death threatThe threat came to light after a BTS fan noticed the post and informed it to the Forth Worth Convention & Visitors Bureau's social media account.
BTS JIMIN death threatFort Worth police then confirmed, "We are aware of the threat made to the BTS concert (in Sept) and it is currently being investigated/looked into."
BTSBTS is scheduled to hold its 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour at the Fort Worth Convention Center on September 15 and 16.

The venue has 13,500 seats in total and all tickets to the two-day concert were completely sold out.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS Announces World Tour Cities and Dates

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'fortworthpd' 'TaehyungsBabe95' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)
