SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Ryeo Won Confesses She Has Begged for Love?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Ryeo Won Confesses She Has Begged for Love?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.14 11:13 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Ryeo Won Confesses She Has Begged for Love?
Actress Jung Ryeo Won confessed that she has passionately loved an actor and begged for love.

On May 13 episode of SBS' variety show 'My Little Old Boy', actress Jung Ryeo Won joined the show as a special guest of the week.

When the host asked her, "I heard that you've said we shouldn't beg for love.", Jung Ryeo Won nodded her head.Jung Ryeo WonShe said, "That's true. I've been in love with an actor, and our love was on fire. I loved him so much, so I prayed for our relationship several times when I went back to Australia."Jung Ryeo WonShe added, "At that time, I asked him to marry me. Although I was obsessed with my work, I told him that I could give up on everything and take care of his parents, pet, and more."Jung Ryeo WonJung Ryeo Won highlighted, "When my mom saw me desperately begging and praying for his love, she said that we shouldn't beg for love. She stated that love must be given back and forth."Jung Ryeo WonJung Ryeo WonShe noted, "With my mom's advice, I could forget about him."

When the host asked her again, "You said he's an actor?", she nodded her head again.Jung Ryeo WonShe said, "Apparently, he's not married yet."

The public responded to her confession, "Who is he?", "Her mom's right. Love isn't something we ask for.", "There's the right person at the right timing.", and many more.

Meanwhile, Jung Ryeo Won is in SBS' new drama 'Wok of Love' and boasts the greatest chemistry with other actors of the show.

Playing the female protagonist named 'Dan Sae-woo', Jung Ryeo Won draws various struggles and conflicts in life with the story related to Jajangmyeon (black bean paste noodles).

▶ [SBS Star] 'Wok of Love' Burns Your Heart
 

(Credit= SBS My Little Old boy) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호