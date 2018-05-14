[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Ryeo Won Confesses She Has Begged for Love?

Actress Jung Ryeo Won confessed that she has passionately loved an actor and begged for love.On May 13 episode of SBS' variety show 'My Little Old Boy', actress Jung Ryeo Won joined the show as a special guest of the week.When the host asked her, "I heard that you've said we shouldn't beg for love.", Jung Ryeo Won nodded her head.She said, "That's true. I've been in love with an actor, and our love was on fire. I loved him so much, so I prayed for our relationship several times when I went back to Australia."She added, "At that time, I asked him to marry me. Although I was obsessed with my work, I told him that I could give up on everything and take care of his parents, pet, and more."Jung Ryeo Won highlighted, "When my mom saw me desperately begging and praying for his love, she said that we shouldn't beg for love. She stated that love must be given back and forth."She noted, "With my mom's advice, I could forget about him."When the host asked her again, "You said he's an actor?", she nodded her head again.She said, "Apparently, he's not married yet."The public responded to her confession, "Who is he?", "Her mom's right. Love isn't something we ask for.", "There's the right person at the right timing.", and many more.Meanwhile, Jung Ryeo Won is in SBS' new drama 'Wok of Love' and boasts the greatest chemistry with other actors of the show.Playing the female protagonist named 'Dan Sae-woo', Jung Ryeo Won draws various struggles and conflicts in life with the story related to Jajangmyeon (black bean paste noodles).(Credit= SBS My Little Old boy)(SBS Star)