SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hong Jin Young Calls Kim Jong-kook While Drunk?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hong Jin Young Calls Kim Jong-kook While Drunk?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.14 11:16 수정 2018.05.14 12:04 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hong Jin Young Calls Kim Jong-kook While Drunk?
Korean singer Kim Jong-kook revealed that singer Hong Jin Young called him at night in the past.

On May 13 episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man', Kim Jong-kook, actor Lee Kwang Soo, actress Lee Da Hee, and Hong Jin Young teamed up for a mission.

When they were in a car together, Hong Jin Young began talking about the time when someone from 'Running Man' mentioned that she called Kim Jong-kook while she was drunk.Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin YoungShe said, "Since then, a lot of people have been leaving hate comments. Jong-kook oppa, you tell everyone now. Did I call you or not? I didn't call you after drinking, right?".Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin YoungKim Jong-kook responded right away, "I don't know if you were drunk when you called me, but you did call me. It was at night as well."

As soon as Hong Jin Young heard his response, she burst into laughter and punched him in embarrassment.Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin YoungKim Jong-kook and Hong Jin Young have been attracting great attention from viewers recently, after many viewers spotting them seeming like they have developed feelings towards each other on 'Running Man'.

Currently, Hong Jin Young appears on 'Running Man' as a special 4-week guest for a family global package project.

Watch this funny moment of the two below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호