[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hong Jin Young Calls Kim Jong-kook While Drunk?

Korean singer Kim Jong-kook revealed that singer Hong Jin Young called him at night in the past.On May 13 episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man', Kim Jong-kook, actor Lee Kwang Soo, actress Lee Da Hee, and Hong Jin Young teamed up for a mission.When they were in a car together, Hong Jin Young began talking about the time when someone from 'Running Man' mentioned that she called Kim Jong-kook while she was drunk.She said, "Since then, a lot of people have been leaving hate comments. Jong-kook oppa, you tell everyone now. Did I call you or not? I didn't call you after drinking, right?".Kim Jong-kook responded right away, "I don't know if you were drunk when you called me, but you did call me. It was at night as well."As soon as Hong Jin Young heard his response, she burst into laughter and punched him in embarrassment.Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin Young have been attracting great attention from viewers recently, after many viewers spotting them seeming like they have developed feelings towards each other on 'Running Man'.Currently, Hong Jin Young appears on 'Running Man' as a special 4-week guest for a family global package project.Watch this funny moment of the two below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)