[SBS Star] BTS V Replies to His Little Fan with Loving Comments
V from K-pop boy group BTS responded to a letter sent by a little boy known to be a big fan of V, and the caring comments from V melt the hearts of the readers.

In recent days, a post from an online community released a letter from a little boy noted to be a big fan of V from BTS.BTS VFrom the letter, the boy said, "Dear Taehyung (V's real name) hyung. Hello, my name is Jihoo and I'm 9 years old. I'm a big fan of yours. I like other hyungs too, but I like you more."

He continued, "I don't have any friends. I was just a fool who couldn't say a word in front of other people who gaze at me. I always play by myself in the hallways of my school and go back to classrooms."

The boy added, "And it was my mom who introduced me about your group. I listened to your group's songs, watched the TV programs, and even mimic the dance moves of BTS."

He ended his comment, "I'm not alone anymore, and I have friends now. Thank you so much for being my friend. My arms hurt, so I will write you a letter again later. Bye."

With the comment, the boy drew a picture of heart and made a short comment, "I hope Tata (the name of heart) laughs someday!".

When the letter was released online, the readers of the post were deeply touched by the boy's sincere and pure writing, and everyone hoped that V had a chance to see the letter.

Fortunately, V has seen the boy's letter and responded to the touching message by writing a letter back.BTS VOn May 13, the social media account of BTS released a photo of V's reply.BTS VFrom the response, V wrote, "Hi Jihoo, it's V hyung. I'm so thankful that you like BTS. You are such a good boy. You listen to our songs, watch our TV shows, and even mimic our dance moves."

He continued, "From now on, I'm your friend, so please don't get sick. Just happily spend every moment, and let's meet in the future. My arms also hurt, so I will write another one later. Bye."

With this concise yet touching message, V drew a picture of a smiley heart. On the bottom of the heart, he noted, "Today, Tata is laughing."BTS VThe public responded to V's touching and caring reply, "I hope Jihoo sees V's reply.", "They are all so sweet!", "Aw, it's full of loving messages.", and many more.

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
