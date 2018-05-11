SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Snuper Says, "You Are Just as Beautiful as 'Tulips'!"
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Snuper Says, "You Are Just as Beautiful as 'Tulips'!"

K-pop boy group Snuper is melting the hearts of many fans with its new song 'Tulips'.

On May 8 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Snuper performed to the group's latest title track 'Tulips'.

'Tulips' is the title track of its fifth mini album 'BLOSSOM' released on April 27.SnuperOn this day, all six members of Snuper wore the same style of red suit that matched the song's title.

Snuper compares a pure-hearted and charming individual to beautiful tulips in the lyrics.

Through the song, the members of Snuper express their strong desire to tell a girl about how much they love her.

Their sweet singing voice and skillful rap, not to mention their smooth dance moves, all make up the reason why the group has been attracting the attention of many K-pop fans' recently.

Listen to Snuper telling you how beautiful you are!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)   
