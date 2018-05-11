SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: GFRIEND's Comeback with 'Time for the moon night'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: GFRIEND's Comeback with 'Time for the moon night'

K-pop girl group GFRIEND is finally back with the group's new song 'Time for the moon night'.

On May 8 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', GFRIEND showed off its two different charms with 'Time for the moon night' and 'Love Bug'.
GFRIEND'Time for the moon night' is the title track of GFRIEND's sixth mini album that was released on April 30.
GFRIENDAs GFRIEND is known for its perfectly-synchronized choreography, the six members once again showcased their beautiful dance moves on stage.
GFRIENDInspired by classic ballet moves, the choreography depicts one's sentimental emotions, longing for her lover in the middle of the night.

Check out GFRIEND's 'Time for the moon night' performance below.
 

Don't forget to watch the group's 'Love Bug' stage as well!
 

(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
