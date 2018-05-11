SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Why Does Kim So Yeon Look So Mysterious?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Why Does Kim So Yeon Look So Mysterious?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.11 18:03 수정 2018.05.11 18:49 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Why Does Kim So Yeon Look So Mysterious?
Korean actress Kim So Yeon's new thriller drama has begun to unveil itself.

On May 11, Kim So Yeon's management agency J,WIDE-COMPANY released some photos of Kim So Yeon at a photo studio to take pictures for official posters of SBS' new drama 'Secret Mother'.

The story of 'Secret Mother' unravels when a former psychiatrist 'Kim Yoon-jin' (Song Yoon-A) hires a mysterious expert 'Kim Eun-young' (Kim So Yeon) to help her son achieve better grades at school.

On this day, the cast of the drama―Song Yoon-A, Kim Tae Woo, Song Jae Lim were said to have taken part in this photograph session.Kim So YeonOn this day, Kim So Yeon arrived at the studio with a neat hairstyle and fitted shirt that matched her mysterious character who pretends to look professional in front of her employer.

Later on May 11, SBS revealed the official posters of 'Secret Mother'.Kim So YeonThe characters standing on a dark and tranquil street of a town give off a spooky vibe.

The unreadable look on actress Song Yoon-A and Kim So Yeon's faces raise the curiosity of many people as to what they are hiding from each other and other characters.
Kim So YeonKim So Yeon'Secret Mother' is scheduled to air its episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 8:55PM KST from May 12.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Secret Mother, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호