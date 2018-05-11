[SBS Star] Why Does Kim So Yeon Look So Mysterious?

Korean actress Kim So Yeon's new thriller drama has begun to unveil itself.On May 11, Kim So Yeon's management agency J,WIDE-COMPANY released some photos of Kim So Yeon at a photo studio to take pictures for official posters of SBS' new drama 'Secret Mother'.The story of 'Secret Mother' unravels when a former psychiatrist 'Kim Yoon-jin' (Song Yoon-A) hires a mysterious expert 'Kim Eun-young' (Kim So Yeon) to help her son achieve better grades at school.On this day, the cast of the drama―Song Yoon-A, Kim Tae Woo, Song Jae Lim were said to have taken part in this photograph session.On this day, Kim So Yeon arrived at the studio with a neat hairstyle and fitted shirt that matched her mysterious character who pretends to look professional in front of her employer.Later on May 11, SBS revealed the official posters of 'Secret Mother'.The characters standing on a dark and tranquil street of a town give off a spooky vibe.The unreadable look on actress Song Yoon-A and Kim So Yeon's faces raise the curiosity of many people as to what they are hiding from each other and other characters.'Secret Mother' is scheduled to air its episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 8:55PM KST from May 12.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Secret Mother, SBS funE)(SBS Star)