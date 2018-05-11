[SBS Star] VIDEO: UNB's Frenetic Dance Moves with a Special 'Feeling'!

K-pop boy group UNB dropped its latest track 'Feeling' at SBS MTV 'The Show'.On May 8 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', UNB performed the title track 'Feeling' from its album 'BOYHOOD' released on April 7.Based on a catchy, trendy beat and melody, the song has a memorable hook.The frenetic dance moves especially catch the eyes of the public.UNB is a newly-debuted group, but the group is getting incessant love and attention from the public with its amazing performance.For this week, the group has been elected as one of the candidates for the artist of the week with rapidly increased popularity.Check out the most energetic performance of UNB below!(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)