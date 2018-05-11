SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: UNB's Frenetic Dance Moves with a Special 'Feeling'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: UNB's Frenetic Dance Moves with a Special 'Feeling'!

K-pop boy group UNB dropped its latest track 'Feeling' at SBS MTV 'The Show'.

On May 8 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', UNB performed the title track 'Feeling' from its album 'BOYHOOD' released on April 7.UNBBased on a catchy, trendy beat and melody, the song has a memorable hook.UNBThe frenetic dance moves especially catch the eyes of the public.UNBUNB is a newly-debuted group, but the group is getting incessant love and attention from the public with its amazing performance.UNBFor this week, the group has been elected as one of the candidates for the artist of the week with rapidly increased popularity.UNBCheck out the most energetic performance of UNB below!
 

(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호