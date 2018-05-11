SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ha Jiwon Officially Confirms to Explore Mars from a Variety Show!
[SBS Star] Ha Jiwon Officially Confirms to Explore Mars from a Variety Show!

작성 2018.05.11 17:14
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ha Jiwon Officially Confirms to Explore Mars from a Variety Show!
Actress Ha Jiwon officially confirmed that she joins a new variety show that leads the cast members to explore Mars.

On May 11, her agency Haewadal Entertainment has confirmed that Ha Jiwon joins the tvN's new variety show 'Galileo: Awakened Universe' (literal translation).Ha JiwonHer agency said, "It's the first time she joins a variety show as one of the cast members. It took a while for her to make the decision." Ha JiwonProduced by Lee Young-joon of SBS' popular variety show 'Law of the Jungle' in the past, 'Galileo: Awakened Universe' is entertainer Kim Byung-man's reality show that features the cast members visit the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in Hanksville, Utah.

Since the MDRS is known to be one of the simulated Mars habitats in the world, the public is excited to see the cast members' experience at the special place.Ha JiwonFrom the show, the cast members will study Mars in details.

With Ha Jiwon, SEJEONG from K-pop girl group gugudan also joins to explore the place.

▶ [SBS Star] gugudan SEJEONG to Explore Mars with Kim Byung-man!

(Credit= 'hajiwon1023' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)  
