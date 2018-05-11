SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo's Incredible Popularity Sweeps Asia
작성 2018.05.11
Korean actress Song Ji-hyo's incredible popularity is not only seen in Korea, but all across Asia.

On May 10, Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) released the results of a survey that was conducted from March to April.

KOTRA asked various questions regarding Korean products and popular culture to 1,734 participants. 

The participants were from nine different Asian countries, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, and more.Song Ji-hyoNot only was Song Ji-hyo voted No. 1 Korean celebrity that the participants wanted to meet, but she also topped various other categories as well―such as No. 1 Korean celebrity that represents Korean products well.

Through the results of this survey, Song Ji-hyo managed to successfully show her influence and popularity throughout Asia.

Moreover, she has demonstrated how significant her role is in spreading Korean popular culture to other nations in Asia.Song Ji-hyoLast year, the actress was named an honorary ambassador for '2017 Korea Brand & Entertainment Expo' in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Currently, Song Ji-hyo hosts her own beauty show 'Song Ji-hyo's Beautiful Life', and also appears on SBS' variety show 'Running Man'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'MYCOMPANYOFFICIAL' Facebook, 'mycompany_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
