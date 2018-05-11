SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Choi Ji Woo Joins a Jewelry Brand's Event After Her Wedding!
Actress Choi Ji Woo showed up for a jewelry brand's event after her wedding in March.

On May 10, Choi Ji Woo participated in a jewelry brand's event. Since it was the first time she showed up after her wedding, the public was excited to her back.Choi Ji WooIn front of the photo wall, Choi Ji Woo was asked to take cute postures, and she responded to the request by making hearts with her hands.Choi Ji WooChoi Ji Woo was in vivid, purple suits, and the outfits further highlighted her tall height and chic charisma.Choi Ji WooEarlier on March 29, Choi Ji Woo made a surprise announcement that she was getting married on the day with her non-celebrity boyfriend.

With a handwritten letter, Choi Ji Woo expressed gratitude for her fans who have always supported her with caring and love.

Right now, Choi Ji Woo is having a great time with her family. She has not announced any official comeback schedules yet.Choi Ji Woo(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE) 

(SBS Star)   
