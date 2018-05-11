[SBS Star] VIDEO: IZ Is Back with 'ANGEL' & 'Granulate'!





K-pop boy group IZ is back with the latest tracks 'ANGEL' and 'Granulate' at SBS MTV 'The Show'!On May 8 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', IZ unveiled the title track 'ANGEL' and the side track 'Granulate' released on April 29.IZ is a rookie boy group debuted in 2017. For the group's comeback, producer Bang Shi Hyuk, who produced the worldwide K-pop boy group BTS, joined to give support.Although IZ is a rookie group, the members' amazing performance and singing skills garner attention from the public.The title track 'ANGEL' is composed by Bang Shi Hyuk, and it is based on a chopped electronic arpeggio and moody melody.With the simple chorus 'Are you an angel', the song completely mesmerizes the audience.The side track 'Granulate' is a soft ballad song, composed by Bang Shi Hyuk and Kim Do Hoon.The sentimental lyrics of the song with calm melody especially catch the eyes of the public.Check out IZ's comeback stage below!(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)