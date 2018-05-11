[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Hyoyeon Says She Feels Awkward with Taeyeon?

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Hyoyeon revealed that she feels awkward when she talks to the group's leader Taeyeon.On May 10 episode of MBC's radio show 'An Young Mi and Choi Wook's Ehe Radio', Hyoyeon joined the hosts as a guest.During the talk, Hyoyeon was asked to choose which members of Girls' Generation she hates or does not like.Hyoyeon responded, "There is no one like that, but I do feel awkward with Taeyeon."She explained, "I'm the kind of person who likes to go out and meet friends, but Taeyeon is a total homebody. So, it gets awkward when we talk."After that, Hyoyeon was asked which members who she likes drinking with.Hyoyeon said, "I usually drink with Yuri, as we are quite similar in many ways. But I drink with Yoona when I want to have some wine."Then, she added, "I like going on a trip with Sunny. I had a chance to travel with her on a variety show, and it was really nice. I felt comfortable. She honestly has a great personality."Previously on April 18, Hyoyeon debuted as DJ HYO and released her first single 'Sober'.(Lee Narin, Credit= SM Entertainment, MBC)(SBS Star)